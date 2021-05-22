USA Financial Portformulas Corp Has $142,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $808,000. Simmons Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 61,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 5,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.88. 3,019,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,617,421. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $72.28 and a 52 week high of $99.57.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

