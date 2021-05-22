USA Financial Portformulas Corp Invests $168,000 in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 61,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,446,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEK stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.85. 285,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.70 and a 12-month high of $144.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $599.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.14.

In related news, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $1,598,826.17. Following the transaction, the president now owns 69,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,249,691.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total transaction of $912,269.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,288.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

