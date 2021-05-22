USA Financial Portformulas Corp Makes New $203,000 Investment in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vericel by 302.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vericel by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in Vericel during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Vericel by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VCEL shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vericel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

In other Vericel news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $921,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,452.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $252,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,372 shares of company stock valued at $6,208,573 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VCEL traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $52.73. The company had a trading volume of 279,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,566. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.02 and a 200-day moving average of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,273,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. Vericel Co. has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $64.89.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

