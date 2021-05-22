USA Financial Portformulas Corp Purchases New Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ally Financial by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,156,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917,124 shares during the period. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 7,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,535,000 after buying an additional 1,115,000 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,544,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,345,000 after buying an additional 877,745 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,505,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,504,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,971,000 after acquiring an additional 207,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $53.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,419,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,208,805. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $55.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.01 and a 200 day moving average of $40.81.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $151,771.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,478.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,340,368.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,794 shares of company stock worth $2,815,196. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ALLY. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

