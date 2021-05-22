USA Financial Portformulas Corp Takes $287,000 Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $3,617,801.60. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $63,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,996.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 186,672 shares of company stock valued at $7,164,624. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TPX stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,166,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,558. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $41.03. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.19.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPX. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

