V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.30 billion.V.F. also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 3.050-3.050 EPS.

NYSE VFC traded down $7.58 on Friday, reaching $77.24. 11,165,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,501,839. V.F. has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $90.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 75.06, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 14.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.93.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

