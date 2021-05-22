Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vallourec SA, provides tubular solutions primarily to the energy markets and industrial applications worldwide. Its products are used by the automobile, oil and gas refining, petrochemical, transport mechanical, construction, and aerospace industries. Vallourec offers various products such as tubes and accessories for drill strings, including drill pipes, drill collars, and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubes for well equipment, standard or premium connections and underwater line-pipe. It also produces furnace tubes, heat exchanger tubes, and fittings for pipework. Vallourec SA, is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Get Vallourec alerts:

Vallourec stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $386.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.23. Vallourec has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.27 million. Vallourec had a negative net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vallourec will post -13.77 EPS for the current year.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for oil and gas, industry, and power generation in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vallourec (VLOWY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.