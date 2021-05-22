VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lowered its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the period. Simmons Bank owned approximately 0.10% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOO. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MOO traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.08. 84,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,642. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $95.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.27.

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

