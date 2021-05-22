Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,748 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 3.0% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.85. 6,317,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,601,631. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.75 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.39.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.