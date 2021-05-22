Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,826,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,427,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $365.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,400. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $374.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.51. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $250.91 and a 52-week high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.