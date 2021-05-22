Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,549,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,872 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 3.26% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $332,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $219.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,767. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $152.90 and a 52-week high of $231.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

