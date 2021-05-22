Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Acquired by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 23.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.5% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 35,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VONE traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.44. 55,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,673. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $134.33 and a 1 year high of $197.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.536 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.