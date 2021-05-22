Verasity Price Tops $0.0168 (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 44.6% lower against the dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $60.93 million and $16.06 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000239 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000355 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 579.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005048 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 3,627,903,058 coins. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

