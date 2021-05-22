VeriCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $9,544.00 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 28.2% lower against the dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0575 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $9,544.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,876.26 or 0.99914682 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00032918 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00009354 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00093089 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000998 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000632 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004376 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,662,335 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

