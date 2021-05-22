VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Holdings Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $25,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in VeriSign by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 89,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares during the period. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at $6,967,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,017,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRSN opened at $221.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.37 and its 200-day moving average is $203.72. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $224.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on VRSN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

In related news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $190,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,191,898.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $125,579.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,201,256.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,778 shares of company stock worth $7,300,533 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

