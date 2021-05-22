VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stake Lessened by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ADE LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 66.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.34, for a total value of $134,455.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,794,760.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.17, for a total value of $1,303,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,269,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,778 shares of company stock valued at $7,300,533 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSN traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.39. 524,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.72. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $224.96.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

