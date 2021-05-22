Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 803,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 215,494 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.63% of Veritex worth $26,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,893,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,933,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Veritex by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,667,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,794,000 after acquiring an additional 443,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Veritex by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,353,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,688,000 after acquiring an additional 290,357 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in Veritex in the 4th quarter worth $5,644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Veritex news, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $865,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,006,469.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $512,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 479,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,395,633.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $35.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.74. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.77. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $36.38.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 21.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

