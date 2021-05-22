Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 583,411 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 140,133 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $30,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 90,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 11,442 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 61,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 14,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PHM opened at $55.77 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

PHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.46.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

