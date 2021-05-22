Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $28.33 Million Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 687,410 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 133,914 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Tapestry worth $28,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at about $817,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Tapestry by 3.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 105,643 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 37,400 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 53,970.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 97,867 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 97,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

NYSE:TPR opened at $42.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.23. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $934,526 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.