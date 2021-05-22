Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 97,194 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 97,194 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.25% of Carpenter Technology worth $24,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,510,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 532,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,930,000 after buying an additional 46,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

CRS opened at $44.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.26 and a 200 day moving average of $35.08. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $48.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 2.28.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.53 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.20%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

