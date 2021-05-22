Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VINP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Vinci Partners Investments has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Vinci Partners Investments stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.05. The company had a trading volume of 608,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,517. Vinci Partners Investments has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.88.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,879,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $645,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,297,000.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

