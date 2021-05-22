Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VIPS. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vipshop by 404.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,896,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,339,792. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.93. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

