Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.41 billion-$4.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.75 billion.

Shares of VIPS stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $22.68. 22,027,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,339,792. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.93. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $2.07. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vipshop will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VIPS. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vipshop from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vipshop currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

