Vipstar Coin (VIPS) Market Cap Reaches $1.35 Million

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. Vipstar Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000437 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000548 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 4,408.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $209.76 or 0.00558726 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00024866 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 37.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Profile

VIPS uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN.

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Vipstar Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vipstar Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vipstar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

