Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $250.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NYSE:V opened at $226.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $237.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $524,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,668,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Visa by 1,225.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

