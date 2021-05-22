VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Receives $5.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VTGN. Robert W. Baird began coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VistaGen Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,396,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 614,704 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 4,934.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 619,022 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,604,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 399.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 78,600 shares during the last quarter. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTGN opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The company has a market cap of $404.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.85.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

