VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.35.

Shares of VTGN opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.52. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $3.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTGN. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. 3.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

