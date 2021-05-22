Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.65

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.65 and traded as high as $36.39. Vivendi shares last traded at $36.39, with a volume of 1,297 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.65.

Vivendi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VIVEF)

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

