VNX Exchange Hits One Day Volume of $145,797.00 (VNXLU)

VNX Exchange (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. One VNX Exchange coin can currently be bought for about $0.0388 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. VNX Exchange has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $145,797.00 worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VNX Exchange has traded 38.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00064702 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003527 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00017236 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.86 or 0.00892977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00091517 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

VNX Exchange Profile

VNX Exchange is a coin. VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX Exchange’s official message board is vnx.io/blog. The official website for VNX Exchange is vnx.io. VNX Exchange’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

Buying and Selling VNX Exchange

