Vodafone Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 62,226 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,080% compared to the average volume of 5,273 call options.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VOD. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $18.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.84. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $20.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.5491 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a yield of 5.8%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 172.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOD. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 75,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 52,658 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 126,172 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 75,865 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 20,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 138,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

