Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VWAGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

VWAGY stock opened at $33.06 on Thursday. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $48.72. The stock has a market cap of $165.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average is $25.32.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.55 billion. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 2.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Volkswagen will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

