Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Bought by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 88.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,564 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.24% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $21,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $675,196,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,673.8% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 785,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,341,000 after acquiring an additional 741,489 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 417.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,892,000 after acquiring an additional 689,100 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,222.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 675,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,205,000 after acquiring an additional 623,958 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $15,462,000. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VNO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $45.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.21 and a beta of 1.48. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $49.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 60.74%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.