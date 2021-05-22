Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Insider Sells $472,111.92 in Stock

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) insider Carol Denise Stott sold 11,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $472,111.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,220.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:VRM opened at $44.09 on Friday. Vroom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.17.

Get Vroom alerts:

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Vroom’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vroom by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Vroom by 6,705.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vroom by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on VRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.