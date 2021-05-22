Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.72.

Walmart stock opened at $141.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.49 and its 200-day moving average is $141.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart has a 1 year low of $117.01 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $398.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $1,066,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,670,460 shares of company stock worth $642,613,029. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

