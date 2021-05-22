Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) rose 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.99 and last traded at $37.99. Approximately 134 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.56.

Want Want China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WWNTY)

Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers and fried crackers, and gift packs; flavoured milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice drinks, sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.

