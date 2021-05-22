Warburg Research Reiterates €80.00 Price Target for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS)

Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €68.00 ($80.00).

Shares of LXS stock opened at €61.12 ($71.91) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €62.66 and its 200-day moving average price is €61.18. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 12 month high of €67.38 ($79.27). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.56.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

