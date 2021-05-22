Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.76) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

LON:WHR opened at GBX 136.60 ($1.78) on Tuesday. Warehouse REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 101 ($1.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 138 ($1.80). The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 134.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 124.26. The firm has a market cap of £580.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41.

In other news, insider Stephen Barrow bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £250,000 ($326,626.60).

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

