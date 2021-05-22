Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.05% of Waste Management worth $28,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $510,184,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Waste Management by 292.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,186,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,840,000 after buying an additional 1,629,791 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,679 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 40.4% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,817,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,469,000 after acquiring an additional 523,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Waste Management by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,906,000 after purchasing an additional 477,574 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WM traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.97. 1,573,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,900,439. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.23. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.13 and a fifty-two week high of $144.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,598 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,078. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

