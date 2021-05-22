Waters (NYSE:WAT) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.150-2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $603.18 million-$623.98 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $596.35 million.Waters also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 9.850-10.050 EPS.

WAT traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $312.22. 718,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,874. Waters has a 1 year low of $171.38 and a 1 year high of $320.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $303.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The company had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waters will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a c rating to an a- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $249.56.

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,459.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

