WAX (WAXP) Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. WAX has a total market capitalization of $263.13 million and approximately $10.65 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000442 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000054 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00064119 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,730,381,553 coins and its circulating supply is 1,568,422,789 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

