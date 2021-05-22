Webster Bank N. A. Boosts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 7,654.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $442,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 91,030 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,405,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,021,627 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $128,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $1,506,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 26,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 206,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,392,494 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,718,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,627,682. The stock has a market cap of $169.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.93. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.35 and a 12-month high of $143.09.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.35.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

