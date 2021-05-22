Webster Bank N. A. Has $187,000 Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 9,761.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 214,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,667,000 after purchasing an additional 212,124 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,328,000 after acquiring an additional 70,193 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 444.2% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,136,000 after acquiring an additional 50,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

NYSE CMI traded up $1.62 on Friday, hitting $256.79. The stock had a trading volume of 777,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,200. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.67 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $260.63 and a 200-day moving average of $245.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMI. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.70.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.