Webster Bank N. A. Increases Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 100.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 195.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,554,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,933,000 after buying an additional 3,674,100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,378,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,164,000 after buying an additional 1,360,819 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $11,045,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 383.8% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 685,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after acquiring an additional 543,856 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 489,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 289,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.24. 1,318,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,538. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.20. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $19.76.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.85 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 84.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.