Webster Bank N. A. Purchases 12,743 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,743 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 39.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,710 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the first quarter worth $55,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 41.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,703 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,179 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the first quarter worth $934,000. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,598,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,868. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.84.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.5491 dividend. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is currently 172.58%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

