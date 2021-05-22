Wedbush Weighs in on Telos Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Telos in a report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Telos’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

NASDAQ TLS opened at $30.46 on Thursday. Telos has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $41.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.61.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.65 million.

In other Telos news, VP David S. Easley sold 170,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $5,636,994.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,808. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brendan D. Malloy sold 459,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $15,149,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,969,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,046,628 shares of company stock worth $100,538,724.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

