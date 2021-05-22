Wells Fargo & Company Boosts BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target to $59.00

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $59.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

BCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.15.

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,719,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,734. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.20 and a 200 day moving average of $44.60. BCE has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $49.86. The stock has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.7072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,067,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter worth $1,261,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $2,157,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 86,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

