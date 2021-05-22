Wells Fargo & Company Increases Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Price Target to $36.00

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Delek Logistics Partners stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.62. 28,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.34. Delek Logistics Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.02.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 23.23% and a negative return on equity of 135.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is 141.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKL. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 1,941.4% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 135,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 128,790 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 25,762 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the first quarter worth about $4,454,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. 15.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

