Wells Fargo & Company Raises Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $130.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut Camden Property Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.54.

Shares of CPT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.91. The company had a trading volume of 715,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,425. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.78.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. Equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,025,907.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,736,476.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $597,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,976. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 36.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

