Wells Fargo & Company Raises Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target to $16.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.54.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.81. 1,020,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,853. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $13.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.52.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $198,628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 135,812 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 277,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 79,778 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 9,254 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

