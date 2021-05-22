Wells Fargo & Company Raises Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Price Target to $13.00

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rattler Midstream from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.78.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Shares of Rattler Midstream stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.67. 164,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,400. Rattler Midstream has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.09). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 3.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RTLR. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 648.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 103,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 34.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 287,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 74,284 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 59.8% during the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,607,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,088,000 after purchasing an additional 601,417 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 2.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after buying an additional 33,395 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 115,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 44,310 shares during the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.